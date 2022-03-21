2013 Ford Escape

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999 + taxes & licensing 1 6 4 , 1 1 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8924563

8924563 VIN: 1FMCU9G9XDUA15187

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 164,119 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

