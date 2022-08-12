Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Escape

172,877 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SE | 4WD | Leather | Navi | Alloys | Pirelli Tires

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Escape

SE | 4WD | Leather | Navi | Alloys | Pirelli Tires

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

  1. 1661289428
  2. 1661289435
  3. 1661289462
  4. 1661289471
  5. 1661289474
  6. 1661289470
  7. 1661289469
  8. 1661289464
  9. 1661289463
  10. 1661289466
  11. 1661289467
  12. 1661289473
  13. 1661289468
  14. 1661289461
  15. 1661289472
  16. 1661289471
  17. 1661289460
  18. 1661289472
  19. 1661289461
  20. 1661289465
  21. 1661289459
  22. 1661289473
  23. 1661289501
  24. 1661289505
  25. 1661289495
  26. 1661289502
  27. 1661289503
  28. 1661289498
  29. 1661289499
  30. 1661289497
  31. 1661289504
  32. 1661289504
  33. 1661289504
  34. 1661289496
  35. 1661289499
  36. 1661289500
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

172,877KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8977978
  • Stock #: 230
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX2DUA31432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,877 KM

Vehicle Description

We accept all trades! Financing available! Rates as low as 5.9% [OAC]. All credits approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory! 

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Oxford White Exterior on Black Leather Interior, 4 Cylinder Ecoboost, 4WD Drivetrain, Factory Installed Navigation System, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Power & Heated Seats with Lumbar Support, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescopic Steering, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels with Like-New Pirelli All-Season Tires, Power Group, Cruise Control, Roof Rack, 150 W Plug, Cold Air Conditioning, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
The car drives and handles extremely well, the body is in great shape and the interior has been very well looked after. Loaded with all the essential features and then some! Everything is working as it should, save big on fuel without compromising on winter performance, this 2013 Ford Edge SE is a very clean example, come down and check it out! - Mina Morris

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Automobiles

2013 Ford Escape SE ...
 172,877 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Malib...
 188,769 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Sonata ...
 100,542 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic

Email True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

Call Dealer

905-576-XXXX

(click to show)

905-576-8111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory