2013 Ford Escape
SE | 4WD | Leather | Navi | Alloys | Pirelli Tires
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
- Listing ID: 8977978
- Stock #: 230
- VIN: 1FMCU9GX2DUA31432
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 172,877 KM
We accept all trades! Financing available! Rates as low as 5.9% [OAC]. All credits approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111
Vehicle Highlights:
Oxford White Exterior on Black Leather Interior, 4 Cylinder Ecoboost, 4WD Drivetrain, Factory Installed Navigation System, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Power & Heated Seats with Lumbar Support, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescopic Steering, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels with Like-New Pirelli All-Season Tires, Power Group, Cruise Control, Roof Rack, 150 W Plug, Cold Air Conditioning, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
The car drives and handles extremely well, the body is in great shape and the interior has been very well looked after. Loaded with all the essential features and then some! Everything is working as it should, save big on fuel without compromising on winter performance, this 2013 Ford Edge SE is a very clean example, come down and check it out! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2.
1-905-576-8111
