2013 Ford Explorer
Limited | 4WD | Leather | Pano Roof | Navi | Cam
Location
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
- Listing ID: 8271972
- Stock #: 171
- VIN: 1FM5K8F83DGB22548
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 262,246 KM
Vehicle Description
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!
Vehicle Highlights:
Tuxedo Black Metallic Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, 4 W D Drivetrain, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Factory Installed Navigation System & Back-Up Camera, Power & Heated Front Seats, Proximity Access, Push Button Start, Rear Spoiler, Alloy Wheels, Power Rear Folding Seats, Dual & Rear Climate Control, Park Assist, Blindspot Assist, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth, Sony Premium Sound System, Tinted Glass, Telescopic Steering, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
"Simply beautiful, this 1 owner, 2013 Ford Escape is as Fully Loaded as they came! All the bells and whistles with zero compromise! Local Ontario car, lots of service records available, this truck drives just as it should! The body is in great shape and the interior is near pristine condition! Don't miss it!" -Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
Vehicle Features
