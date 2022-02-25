Menu
2013 Ford Explorer

262,246 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2013 Ford Explorer

2013 Ford Explorer

Limited | 4WD | Leather | Pano Roof | Navi | Cam

2013 Ford Explorer

Limited | 4WD | Leather | Pano Roof | Navi | Cam

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

262,246KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8271972
  Stock #: 171
  VIN: 1FM5K8F83DGB22548

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 6
  Mileage 262,246 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Tuxedo Black Metallic Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, 4 W D Drivetrain, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Factory Installed Navigation System & Back-Up Camera, Power & Heated Front Seats, Proximity Access, Push Button Start, Rear Spoiler, Alloy Wheels, Power Rear Folding Seats, Dual & Rear Climate Control, Park Assist, Blindspot Assist, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth, Sony Premium Sound System, Tinted Glass, Telescopic Steering, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
"Simply beautiful, this 1 owner, 2013 Ford Escape is as Fully Loaded as they came! All the bells and whistles with zero compromise! Local Ontario car, lots of service records available, this truck drives just as it should! The body is in great shape and the interior is near pristine condition! Don't miss it!" -Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

