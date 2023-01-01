2013 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,495 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10189827

10189827 VIN: 1FTFX1EF3DFB54987

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels Tow Hooks Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Power Options Power Seats Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.