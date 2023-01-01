Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford F-150

175,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

Contact Seller
2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

  1. 1689600441
  2. 1689600438
  3. 1689600440
  4. 1689600439
  5. 1689600437
  6. 1689600442
  7. 1689600442
  8. 1689600442
  9. 1689600441
  10. 1689600442
  11. 1689600434
  12. 1689600435
  13. 1689600435
  14. 1689600436
  15. 1689600436
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
175,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10189827
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EF3DFB54987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013  Ford F-150 4WD SuperCab 145" XLT- Low Kms, No Accident- v8, 5L - -Alloy Wheels-Cruise Control- Power Doors,  Power Mirrors- Power  Windows-Power Seat. .ect..

We FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"

Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA ====

Buy with confidence; ====

We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC).

Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA)

Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins . For more information please visit our websw.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from. Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. 289 -653-1993 766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa " just south of 401 and Bloor street. corner of Erie street and Simcoe-

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Power Options

Power Seats

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

2013 Ford F-150 4WD ...
 175,000 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Equin...
 140,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Fiesta 4dr...
 146,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

Call Dealer

289-653-XXXX

(click to show)

289-653-1993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory