2013 Ford F-150

169,000 KM

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

STX

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

169,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6212949
  • VIN: 1FTEX1CM6DKD38731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON- MORE PHOTOS WILL BE UPLOADED SOON.

Outstanding design defines the 2013 Ford F-150- ONE OWNER- All of the following features are included: variably intermittent wipers, a rear step bumper, and a split folding rear seat. A 3.7 liter V-6 engine pairs with a sophisticated 6 speed automatic transmission, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"." fully Certified !!! Trade-Ins Welcome !!! For more information please visit our NEW Website: WWW.oshawafineautosales.ca or call 289 6531993.Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from. Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. 766 Simcoe Street South, in Oshawa " just south of 401 and bloor street, corner of simcoe south and erie street.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

