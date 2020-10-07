2013 Ford F-150

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Seating Cloth Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.