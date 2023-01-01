Menu
2013 Ford F-150

222,660 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

XL

XL

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

222,660KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9485187
  • VIN: 1FTMF1CM0DFB24521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 222,660 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
