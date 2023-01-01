Menu
2013 Ford F-150

214,000 KM

Details Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

A&P Auto Centre

905-571-1277

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 145"

2013 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 145"

Location

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-571-1277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

214,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9591988
  VIN: 1ftfw1ef4dfd28312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 214,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

A&P Auto Centre

A&P Auto Centre

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-571-1277

