$17,999+ tax & licensing
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
A&P Auto Centre
905-571-1277
2013 Ford F-150
4WD SuperCrew 145"
Location
239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
214,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9591988
- VIN: 1ftfw1ef4dfd28312
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 214,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
