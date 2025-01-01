$7,695+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Focus
Titanium
2013 Ford Focus
Titanium
Location
Shuaib Auto
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
(647) 303-7143
Certified
$7,695
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Ford Focus Titanium 4 Door Hatchback Fullyloaded with lots options comes certified and financing available power windows power locks keyless entry ac ice cold power side mirrors tilted stearing tinted windows heated seats cruise control am/fm/cd/bluetooth.usb. BACK UP CAMERA Navagation system clean interior leather sunroof alloy wheels fog lights parking assist loaded with options much more Car comes certified with warranty for 1 year 1 year unlimited kilometre $3000 per/claim including the price financing available any credit welcome 136150 km low km dealer $7695 plus applicable tax SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143
