<p><span style=white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #080809; color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff;>2013 Ford Focus Titanium 4 Door Hatchback Fullyloaded with lots options comes certified and financing available power windows power locks keyless entry ac ice cold power side mirrors tilted stearing tinted windows heated seats cruise control am/fm/cd/bluetooth.usb. BACK UP CAMERA Navagation system clean interior leather sunroof alloy wheels fog lights parking assist loaded with options much more Car comes certified with warranty for 1 year 1 year unlimited kilometre $3000 per/claim including the price financing available any credit welcome 136150 km low km dealer $7695 plus applicable tax SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA </span><a style=white-space: pre-wrap; border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; text-decoration: inherit; caret-color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff; href=tel:647 303 7143>647 303 7143</a></p>

136,000 KM

$7,695

+ tax & licensing
Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
136,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3N24DL228229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford Focus Titanium 4 Door Hatchback Fullyloaded with lots options comes certified and financing available power windows power locks keyless entry ac ice cold power side mirrors tilted stearing tinted windows heated seats cruise control am/fm/cd/bluetooth.usb. BACK UP CAMERA Navagation system clean interior leather sunroof alloy wheels fog lights parking assist loaded with options much more Car comes certified with warranty for 1 year 1 year unlimited kilometre $3000 per/claim including the price financing available any credit welcome 136150 km low km dealer $7695 plus applicable tax SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

