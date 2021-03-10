+ taxes & licensing
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Highlights:
White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat Exterior on Two-Tone Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Power Group, Heated Seats, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Upgraded OEM Two-Tone Sport Alloy Wheels, Near-New All-Season Tires, Tinted Glass, Upgraded Rear Spoiler, Fog Lights, Air Condition, Microsoft SYNC System, Tilt Steering, Steering Wheel Controls and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
"Absolutely Flawless! Aesthetically and mechanically, this 2013 Ford Focus SE is one of a kind. The car looks and drives great! The upgraded alloys really make it stand out especially with that black rear spoiler and side mirror covers, just looks phenomenal! I can't wait until you see it in person." - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
