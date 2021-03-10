Menu
2013 Ford Focus

196,266 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2013 Ford Focus

2013 Ford Focus

SE | Auto | Bluetooth | OEM Sport Rims | Tinted

2013 Ford Focus

SE | Auto | Bluetooth | OEM Sport Rims | Tinted

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

196,266KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6820103
  Stock #: 033
  VIN: 1FADP3K22DL120051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,266 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111.

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat Exterior on Two-Tone Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Power Group, Heated Seats, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Upgraded OEM Two-Tone Sport Alloy Wheels, Near-New All-Season Tires, Tinted Glass, Upgraded Rear Spoiler, Fog Lights, Air Condition, Microsoft SYNC System, Tilt Steering, Steering Wheel Controls and so much more!

Manager's Notes: 
"Absolutely Flawless! Aesthetically and mechanically, this 2013 Ford Focus SE is one of a kind. The car looks and drives great! The upgraded alloys really make it stand out especially with that black rear spoiler and side mirror covers, just looks phenomenal! I can't wait until you see it in person." - Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
