$17,989+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD CREW CAB 143.5" SLE
2013 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD CREW CAB 143.5" SLE
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,989
+ taxes & licensing
Used
169,195KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GTP2VE77DG273935
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 169,195 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.
Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander AWC 4dr ES 190,927 KM $10,989 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 XL 4WD SUPERCAB 6.5' BOX 275,768 KM $16,989 + tax & lic
Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
Call Dealer
905-571-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$17,989
+ taxes & licensing
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
905-571-3460
2013 GMC Sierra 1500