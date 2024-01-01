Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.<br /><br />Financing available O.A.C<br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br /><br /> Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre><p> </p>

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

169,195 KM

Details Description Features

$17,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD CREW CAB 143.5" SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD CREW CAB 143.5" SLE

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1722067802
  2. 1722067808
  3. 1722067813
  4. 1722067819
  5. 1722067824
  6. 1722067829
  7. 1722067834
  8. 1722067839
  9. 1722067844
  10. 1722067850
  11. 1722067854
  12. 1722067859
  13. 1722067866
  14. 1722067871
  15. 1722067876
  16. 1722067882
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
169,195KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTP2VE77DG273935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,195 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Used 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander AWC 4dr ES for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander AWC 4dr ES 190,927 KM $10,989 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XL 4WD SUPERCAB 6.5' BOX for sale in Oshawa, ON
2021 Ford F-150 XL 4WD SUPERCAB 6.5' BOX 275,768 KM $16,989 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Sonic MILEAGE UNKNOWN for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 Chevrolet Sonic MILEAGE UNKNOWN 0 SOLD

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2013 GMC Sierra 1500