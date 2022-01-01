Menu
2013 GMC Sierra 1500

188,614 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE | Crew | 4x4 | Tool Box | 33" Tires | Tints +

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE | Crew | 4x4 | Tool Box | 33" Tires | Tints +

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $995

Sale

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

188,614KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8079280
  • Stock #: 159
  • VIN: 3GTP2VE71DG117857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 188,614 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Stealth Grey Metallic Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Crew Cab, Automatic Transmission, 4 x4 Drivetrain, 6 Passenger, ProComp 18" Wheels with 33 x 12.5 Toyo Open Country A/T Tires, Running Boards, Tinted Glass, Aftermarket Fog Lights, Aftermarket Grille Guard, Back Rack, Built-in Tool Box, Kenwood Entertainment Unit, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth, Bedliner, Extended Side View Mirrors, Power Group, USB Input, Tilt Steering, Rear Folding Seats, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
"From the second you start this thing, you realize how badass of a truck it really is. Sounds great, shifts smooth and the 4x4 is working as it should! Very clean truck inside and out, the body is in excellent shape and the interior is just as pristine. Badass stance and just looks mean even standing still! No rips, no tears, no odors, this truck was rust proofed regularly and it shows all over! Local GM Dealership trade-in. Clean Carfax Canada report, come down and check it out, you won't be wasting your time, I promise!" -Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $995 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Climate Control
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory