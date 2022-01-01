2013 GMC Sierra 1500

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $995

Sale $24,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 8 , 6 1 4 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8079280

8079280 Stock #: 159

159 VIN: 3GTP2VE71DG117857

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 188,614 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

