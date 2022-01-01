2013 GMC Sierra 1500

+ taxes & licensing
905-576-8111
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
905-576-8111
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $995
+ taxes & licensing
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!
184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111
Vehicle Highlights:
Stealth Grey Metallic Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Crew Cab, Automatic Transmission, 4 x4 Drivetrain, 6 Passenger, ProComp 18" Wheels with 33 x 12.5 Toyo Open Country A/T Tires, Running Boards, Tinted Glass, Aftermarket Fog Lights, Aftermarket Grille Guard, Back Rack, Built-in Tool Box, Kenwood Entertainment Unit, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth, Bedliner, Extended Side View Mirrors, Power Group, USB Input, Tilt Steering, Rear Folding Seats, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
"From the second you start this thing, you realize how badass of a truck it really is. Sounds great, shifts smooth and the 4x4 is working as it should! Very clean truck inside and out, the body is in excellent shape and the interior is just as pristine. Badass stance and just looks mean even standing still! No rips, no tears, no odors, this truck was rust proofed regularly and it shows all over! Local GM Dealership trade-in. Clean Carfax Canada report, come down and check it out, you won't be wasting your time, I promise!" -Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $995 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2.
1-905-576-8111
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2