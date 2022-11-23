Menu
2013 GMC Terrain

208,666 KM

Details

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

2013 GMC Terrain

2013 GMC Terrain

SLE

2013 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

208,666KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9394207
  • VIN: 2GKFLTE31D6112314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 208,666 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

