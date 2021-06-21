2013 Honda Civic

+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!
Vehicle Highlights:
Tafetta White Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, Factory Installed Navigation System & Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Power Sunroof, Two-Tone Alloy Wheels, Cold Air Conditioning, Heated & Power Seats, Telescopic Steering, Steering Wheel Controls, Fog Lights, Rear Split & Folding Seats, USB & Aux Input, Winter Mats, ECO Mode and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
"I'll say the following without any exaggeration whatsoever, this car is in like-new condition! The body/paint is flawless, the leather is in pristine condition, no cracks/rips, the car drives and handles just as it left the showroom back in 2013! Everything is working as it should. Clean Carfax Canada Report, no stories, no worries, come down and buy it! You won't find a cleaner one!" - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $995 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
