2013 Honda Fit
HB Manual Extra Tires!
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
$6,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 162,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a zippy and reliable ride? Check out this sporty 2013 Honda Fit HB Manual, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd.! This fuel-efficient hatchback is ready for your next adventure, boasting a vibrant blue exterior and a comfortable grey interior. With a peppy 4-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting manual transmission, you'll enjoy an engaging driving experience whether you're navigating city streets or cruising on the highway. This Fit has been well-maintained and shows 162,800km on the odometer.
This versatile Honda Fit offers practicality and fun in one compact package. Its hatchback design provides ample cargo space, making it perfect for everything from grocery runs to weekend getaways. The manual transmission puts you in complete control, enhancing your driving experience. This 2013 Honda Fit is a smart choice for anyone seeking a reliable and economical vehicle.
Here are five features that make this 2013 Honda Fit HB Manual a great choice:
- Fuel-sipping efficiency: Enjoy impressive gas mileage, saving you money at the pump!
- Manual transmission: Experience the joy of driving with the engaging control of a manual gearbox.
- Versatile hatchback design: Benefit from ample cargo space for all your needs.
- Honda reliability: Drive with confidence, knowing you're behind the wheel of a dependable Honda.
- Extra Tires: Comes with an extra set of tires.
This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
905-571-3460