<p>Looking for a zippy and reliable ride? Check out this sporty 2013 Honda Fit HB Manual, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd.! This fuel-efficient hatchback is ready for your next adventure, boasting a vibrant blue exterior and a comfortable grey interior. With a peppy 4-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting manual transmission, youll enjoy an engaging driving experience whether youre navigating city streets or cruising on the highway. This Fit has been well-maintained and shows 162,800km on the odometer.</p><p>This versatile Honda Fit offers practicality and fun in one compact package. Its hatchback design provides ample cargo space, making it perfect for everything from grocery runs to weekend getaways. The manual transmission puts you in complete control, enhancing your driving experience. This 2013 Honda Fit is a smart choice for anyone seeking a reliable and economical vehicle.</p><p>Here are five features that make this 2013 Honda Fit HB Manual a great choice:</p><ul><li><strong>Fuel-sipping efficiency:</strong> Enjoy impressive gas mileage, saving you money at the pump!</li><li><strong>Manual transmission:</strong> Experience the joy of driving with the engaging control of a manual gearbox.</li><li><strong>Versatile hatchback design:</strong> Benefit from ample cargo space for all your needs.</li><li><strong>Honda reliability:</strong> Drive with confidence, knowing youre behind the wheel of a dependable Honda.</li><li><strong>Extra Tires:</strong> Comes with an extra set of tires.</li></ul><pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C <br /><br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br />Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre>

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
162,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN lucge8g55d3006490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

