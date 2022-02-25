$23,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-576-8111
2013 Honda Pilot
EX-L | 4WD | Leather | Sunroof | Cam | DVD | Clean
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
- Listing ID: 8338317
- Stock #: 180
- VIN: 5FNYF4H67DB505820
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 131,829 KM
Vehicle Description
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!
Vehicle Highlights:
Taffeta [Pearl] White Exterior on Light Grey Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, 8 Passenger, 4 W D Drivetrain, Power Sunroof, Factory Installed DVD PLayer, Reverse Camera, Bluetooth, Running Boards, Tinted Glass, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels with All-Season Tires, Power Liftgate, Power Group, Heated Seats, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescopic Steering, Dual & Rear Climate Control, USB & Aux Input, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
"An absolute beauty. Local Ontario car with a clean Carfax Canada report, no previous accidents or claims of any sort. The body is in exceptional condition and the interior is has been well looked after. The leather is in near-pristine shape and the car drives exactly as it should. No surprises this is a beautiful machine and it's ready for many happy miles!" -Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
Vehicle Features
