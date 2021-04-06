Menu
2013 Honda Ridgeline

165,443 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Touring | AWD | Leather | Roof | Navi | Cam & More

Touring | AWD | Leather | Roof | Navi | Cam & More

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $995

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

165,443KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6952177
  • Stock #: 045
  • VIN: 5FPYK1F59DB501988

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,443 KM

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Crystal Black Pearl Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, 4 W D, Power & Heated Seats with Lumbar Support, Factory Installed Navigation System & Reverse Camera, Power Sunroof, Bluetooth, Factory Running Boards, Leer Truck Cap with Tinted Side & Back Glass, Aftermarket Remote Starter, Tinted Windows, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Rain Visors & Bug Deflector, Roof Rack, Power Rear Glass Window, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescopic Steering, Dual Climate Control, Cold Air Conditioning and so much more! *This vehicle qualifies for financing!*

"Whoa! Nice truck, all the bells and whistles, and a little bit more. This is a 1 owner vehicle with a clean Carfax Canada Report, no estimates, claims or damage of any kind reported. It was purchased new at Pickering Honda, was also serviced there regularly, and traded in there for a brand new Ridgeline. You will not find a cleaner, better-maintained Ridgeline out there. The Truck Cap alone is north of $4,000 to purchase new and install. You're getting a straight truck, no stories, no mysteries, it's as good as it gets, you will not be wasting your time or your money. I promise." - Mina Morris 

Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $995 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

