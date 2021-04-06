2013 Honda Ridgeline

+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $995
Vehicle Highlights:
Crystal Black Pearl Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, 4 W D, Power & Heated Seats with Lumbar Support, Factory Installed Navigation System & Reverse Camera, Power Sunroof, Bluetooth, Factory Running Boards, Leer Truck Cap with Tinted Side & Back Glass, Aftermarket Remote Starter, Tinted Windows, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Rain Visors & Bug Deflector, Roof Rack, Power Rear Glass Window, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescopic Steering, Dual Climate Control, Cold Air Conditioning and so much more! *This vehicle qualifies for financing!*
Manager's Notes:
"Whoa! Nice truck, all the bells and whistles, and a little bit more. This is a 1 owner vehicle with a clean Carfax Canada Report, no estimates, claims or damage of any kind reported. It was purchased new at Pickering Honda, was also serviced there regularly, and traded in there for a brand new Ridgeline. You will not find a cleaner, better-maintained Ridgeline out there. The Truck Cap alone is north of $4,000 to purchase new and install. You're getting a straight truck, no stories, no mysteries, it's as good as it gets, you will not be wasting your time or your money. I promise." - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $995 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
