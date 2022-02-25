Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Accent

109,947 KM

Details Description Features

$7,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto

905-721-1200

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Accent

2013 Hyundai Accent

GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Accent

GLS

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

109,947KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8445015
  • Stock #: 381455
  • VIN: KMHCT4AE3DU381455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,947 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCELLENT DRIVING FOUR DOOR HYUNDAI SEDAN W/ GREAT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE SUPER FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 1.6L ECO ENGINE, LOADED W/ KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, AIR CONDITIONING, CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTYAND MUCH MORE!!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Winter Tires
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Boss Auto

2012 Chevrolet Cruze...
 168,218 KM
$7,998 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Focus SE
 79,763 KM
$10,698 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Journey S...
 117,629 KM
$12,698 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Boss Auto

Boss Auto

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-1200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory