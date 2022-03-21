Menu
2013 Hyundai Accent

57,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

GLS

GLS

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

57,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8811077
  • VIN: kmhct4aeadu293465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Hyundai Accent GLS-ONE OWNER-  No Accident -Low KMS-BlueTooth-Heated Seats-AUX, USB, CD Player & XM Radio Option-Lots more... 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"

Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA
==== Buy with confidence; ====
We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC). 

Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA)

Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins .

For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.

289 -653-1993

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Cloth Seats
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-XXXX

289-653-1993

