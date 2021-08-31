Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

123,958 KM

Details

$9,498

+ tax & licensing
$9,498

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto

905-721-1200

2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,498

+ taxes & licensing

123,958KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7910925
  Stock #: 107051
  VIN: KMHD25LEXDU107051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,958 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER CLEAN WHITE HYUNDAI GT HATCHBACK IN GREAT CONDITION, EQUIPPED W/ THE EVER RELIABLE ECO FRIENDLY 4 CYLINDER 1.8L ENGINE, LOADED W/ HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER LOCKS AND WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, AUX AND USB INPUT, CD/AM/FM RADIO, WARRANTIES AND MORE! *** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included

Boss Auto

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

