$9,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-576-8111
2013 Hyundai Elantra
Limited | Auto | Leather | Sunroof | Alloys ++
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
905-576-8111
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8429496
- Stock #: 191
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE3DH338254
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 191
- Mileage 189,585 KM
Vehicle Description
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!
184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111.
Vehicle Highlights:
Indigo Blue Pearl Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering, Front Heated & Power Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels with near-new All-Season Tires, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth, USB & Aux Input, Traction Control, Active ECO Mode, Air Conditioning, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
"Perfect for new and experienced drivers alike, this 2013 Hyundai Elantra Limited Edition is in great cosmetic and mechanical condition. Some wear to be expected due to the age of the vehicle, but overall, it's a solid car. Drives very well and handles the roads like a champ! The tires have plenty of life left and offer an incredibly smooth ride. Local new car dealership trade-in, this isn't one you want to miss! Call now!" -Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2.
1-905-576-8111
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.