Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Elantra

189,585 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

Limited | Auto | Leather | Sunroof | Alloys ++

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Elantra

Limited | Auto | Leather | Sunroof | Alloys ++

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

  1. 1649281763
  2. 1649281444
  3. 1649281471
  4. 1649281480
  5. 1649281482
  6. 1649281482
  7. 1649281482
  8. 1649281482
  9. 1649281482
  10. 1649281482
  11. 1649281480
  12. 1649281480
  13. 1649281481
  14. 1649281480
  15. 1649281479
  16. 1649281480
  17. 1649281481
  18. 1649281481
  19. 1649281480
  20. 1649281481
  21. 1649281482
  22. 1649281482
  23. 1649281514
  24. 1649281525
  25. 1649281526
  26. 1649281524
  27. 1649281525
  28. 1649281525
  29. 1649281521
  30. 1649281526
  31. 1649281523
  32. 1649281527
  33. 1649281526
  34. 1649281524
  35. 1649281524
  36. 1649281524
  37. 1649281525
  38. 1649281526
  39. 1649281523
  40. 1649281523
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

189,585KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8429496
  • Stock #: 191
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE3DH338254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 191
  • Mileage 189,585 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Indigo Blue Pearl Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering, Front Heated & Power Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels with near-new All-Season Tires, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth, USB & Aux Input, Traction Control, Active ECO Mode, Air Conditioning, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
"Perfect for new and experienced drivers alike, this 2013 Hyundai Elantra Limited Edition is in great cosmetic and mechanical condition. Some wear to be expected due to the age of the vehicle, but overall, it's a solid car. Drives very well and handles the roads like a champ! The tires have plenty of life left and offer an incredibly smooth ride. Local new car dealership trade-in, this isn't one you want to miss! Call now!" -Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Automobiles

2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 189,585 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 189,123 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 218,451 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Email True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

Call Dealer

905-576-XXXX

(click to show)

905-576-8111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory