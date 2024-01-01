$8,989+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT
GT-AUTO-WARRANTY
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
203,964KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD25LE8DU105458
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 203,964 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.
Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
