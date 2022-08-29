Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

166,778 KM

Details Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

GL

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

GL

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

166,778KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9177589
  VIN: KMHD25LE6DU045826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,778 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

