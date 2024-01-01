Menu
2013 Hyundai Sonata Sedan- One Owner -No Accident -2.4L Engine-4 Cly.-Power Windows-Heated Seats-Air Conditioning-Cruise Control-Sunroof / Moonroof-Power Steering...ect

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN

Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA
==== Buy with confidence; ====
We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC). 

Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA)

Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins.

For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa

289 -653-1993

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Hyundai Sonata GL at Oshawa Fine Auto Sales! This sleek black beauty boasts a spacious interior with grey cloth upholstery, perfect for comfortable commutes and family adventures. With 113,000km on the odometer, this Sonata is ready to hit the road and provide you with years of dependable service.</p><p>Enjoy the convenience of a powerful 2.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission for effortless driving. This Sonata is loaded with features that will elevate your driving experience. Stay comfortable all year round with heated seats and mirrors, and enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and push-button start. Cruise control and tilt steering wheel provide a comfortable driving experience, while the sunroof/moonroof lets you soak up the sunshine.</p><p>Dont miss out on this opportunity to own a well-maintained and feature-rich Hyundai Sonata. Visit Oshawa Fine Auto Sales today for a test drive and experience the quality and value for yourself!

2013 Hyundai Sonata

113,000 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GL

2013 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GL

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
113,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 5NPEB4AC3DH599968

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

