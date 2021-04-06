+ taxes & licensing
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!
Vehicle Highlights:
Harbor Grey Metallic Exterior on Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Sunroof, Power Seat w/ Lumbar Support, Power Group, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Cruise Control, Telescopic Steering, Fog Lights, Rear Heated Seats, USB & Aux Input and so much more! *This vehicle qualifies for financing!*
Manager's Notes:
"Very well looked after, this 2013 Hyundai Sonata GLS is loaded with all the essential features and then some! The body is in excellent shape and so is the interior. The car drives extremely well and handles the roads like a new car would. Clean Carfax Canada report, no stories to tell, just a straight car! Come down and check it out, you won't be disappointed!" - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $995 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
