Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Sonata

169,139 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Sonata

2013 Hyundai Sonata

GLS | Sunroof | Pwr Seat | Bluetooth | Alloys

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Sonata

GLS | Sunroof | Pwr Seat | Bluetooth | Alloys

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

  1. 1619475478
  2. 1619475481
  3. 1619475480
  4. 1619475480
  5. 1619475482
  6. 1619475482
  7. 1619475480
  8. 1619475481
  9. 1619475481
  10. 1619475479
  11. 1619475479
  12. 1619475482
  13. 1619475481
  14. 1619475482
  15. 1619475483
  16. 1619475483
  17. 1619475482
  18. 1619475483
  19. 1619475481
  20. 1619475483
  21. 1619475513
  22. 1619475517
  23. 1619475517
  24. 1619475517
  25. 1619475516
  26. 1619475516
  27. 1619475517
  28. 1619475515
  29. 1619475515
  30. 1619475515
  31. 1619475517
  32. 1619475517
  33. 1619475515
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

169,139KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6940369
  • Stock #: 044
  • VIN: 5NPEB4AC0DH536004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,139 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Harbor Grey Metallic Exterior on Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Sunroof, Power Seat w/ Lumbar Support, Power Group, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Cruise Control, Telescopic Steering, Fog Lights, Rear Heated Seats, USB & Aux Input and so much more! *This vehicle qualifies for financing!*

Manager's Notes: 
"Very well looked after, this 2013 Hyundai Sonata GLS is loaded with all the essential features and then some! The body is in excellent shape and so is the interior. The car drives extremely well and handles the roads like a new car would. Clean Carfax Canada report, no stories to tell, just a straight car! Come down and check it out, you won't be disappointed!" - Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $995 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Automobiles

2013 Hyundai Sonata ...
 169,139 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic EX ...
 74,118 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2008 Ford Ranger FX-...
 183,732 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

Call Dealer

905-576-XXXX

(click to show)

905-576-8111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory