2013 Hyundai Veloster

178,461 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2013 Hyundai Veloster

2013 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo | 6 Speed | Leather | P. Roof | Navi | Cam

2013 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo | 6 Speed | Leather | P. Roof | Navi | Cam

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

178,461KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9020017
  • Stock #: 237
  • VIN: KMHTC6AE7DU157892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,461 KM

Vehicle Description

We accept all trades! Financing available! Rates as low as 5.9% [OAC]. All credits approved! Open 7 days/week. 

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Boston Red Metallic Exterior on Black Leather Interior, 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Factory Installed Navigation System & Back-Up Camera, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Power Group, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels with Brand New All-Season Tires, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Heated Seats, Rear Cargo Privacy Cover, Telescopic Steering, Steering Wheel Controls, Cruise Control, Fog Lights & So much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
Really nice car, overall the body is in exceptional condition, and the interior has been very well looked after. Equipped with INJEN Cold Air Intake, and a few goodies. The clutch feels great and the car hugs the roads just as you would expect. Local new car dealership trade-in, This 2013 Hyundai Veloster Turbo is ready for many more years of hassle-free driving! Come down and check it out, you're going to love it! - Mina Morris

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Roof
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

