2013 Hyundai Veloster
Turbo | 6 Speed | Leather | P. Roof | Navi | Cam
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
- Listing ID: 9020017
- Stock #: 237
- VIN: KMHTC6AE7DU157892
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 178,461 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Rates as low as 5.9% [OAC]. All credits approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
Vehicle Highlights:
Boston Red Metallic Exterior on Black Leather Interior, 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Factory Installed Navigation System & Back-Up Camera, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Power Group, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels with Brand New All-Season Tires, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Heated Seats, Rear Cargo Privacy Cover, Telescopic Steering, Steering Wheel Controls, Cruise Control, Fog Lights & So much more!
Manager's Notes:
Really nice car, overall the body is in exceptional condition, and the interior has been very well looked after. Equipped with INJEN Cold Air Intake, and a few goodies. The clutch feels great and the car hugs the roads just as you would expect. Local new car dealership trade-in, This 2013 Hyundai Veloster Turbo is ready for many more years of hassle-free driving! Come down and check it out, you're going to love it! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
Vehicle Features
