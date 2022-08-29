Menu
2013 Jeep Patriot

180,500 KM

Details Features

$11,490

+ tax & licensing
$11,490

+ taxes & licensing

Mint Auto Sales

905-240-6468

2013 Jeep Patriot

2013 Jeep Patriot

2013 Jeep Patriot

Location

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

905-240-6468

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,490

+ taxes & licensing

180,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9059101
  • Stock #: 681
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB3DD270104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 681
  • Mileage 180,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mint Auto Sales

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

905-240-6468

