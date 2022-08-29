$11,490+ tax & licensing
$11,490
+ taxes & licensing
Mint Auto Sales
905-240-6468
2013 Jeep Patriot
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
180,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9059101
- Stock #: 681
- VIN: 1C4NJRAB3DD270104
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
