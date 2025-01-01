2013 Kia Forte

Menu
<p>4 Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission,  Black in Colour, Air, Tilt, PW, PL, Power Mirrors, Delay Wipers, CD Player and more.  Runs and Drives Very Well. REDUCED SALE PRICE!  NOW ONLY $3995+tax & licensing. CERTIFIED. Warranty Available. Phone: (905) 579-6777 or (905) 718-5032. OLYMPIA AUTO CENTRE.   Visit our new location at 226 Bloor Street East, Oshawa. Just West of Ritson Road on North side of Street. Directly across from The Bakers Table Bakery.  Over 25 years in business, since 1999.  Open Monday thru Saturday from 11:00 A.M. - 9:00 P.M. by appointment, just call in advance to book a time. Thank you.</p>

280,000 KM

$3,995

Location

Olympia Auto Center

226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6

905-579-6777

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
280,000KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 280,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4 Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission,  Black in Colour, Air, Tilt, PW, PL, Power Mirrors, Delay Wipers, CD Player and more.  Runs and Drives Very Well. REDUCED SALE PRICE!  NOW ONLY $3995+tax & licensing. CERTIFIED. Warranty Available. Phone: (905) 579-6777 or (905) 718-5032. OLYMPIA AUTO CENTRE.   Visit our new location at 226 Bloor Street East, Oshawa. Just West of Ritson Road on North side of Street. Directly across from The Baker's Table Bakery.  Over 25 years in business, since 1999.  Open Monday thru Saturday from 11:00 A.M. - 9:00 P.M. by appointment, just call in advance to book a time. Thank you.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6
