Looking for a practical and stylish ride? Check out this pre-owned 2013 Kia Forte5 EX HATCH COLD AC, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This sleek grey hatchback offers a sporty design and a comfortable interior, perfect for navigating city streets or hitting the open road. With seating for five and plenty of cargo space, this Forte5 is ready for your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything in between. This vehicle has 164,120km on the odometer.

Step inside and experience a black interior designed for comfort and convenience. The automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for a smooth and easy driving experience. This Kia Forte5 EX is equipped with a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine, making it a smart choice for those looking to save on fuel costs.

Here are five reasons to love this 2013 Kia Forte5 EX:

Hatchback Versatility: Enjoy the convenience of a hatchback design, offering ample cargo space and easy access.
Chic Grey Exterior: Turn heads with its stylish grey exterior, a timeless colour that complements any lifestyle.
Cold AC: Beat the summer heat with its powerful air conditioning system, ensuring a comfortable ride every time.
Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.
Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump with the economical 4-cylinder engine.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C 


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

2013 Kia Forte5

164,120 KM

$6,389

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Kia Forte5

EX HATCH COLD AC

2013 Kia Forte5

EX HATCH COLD AC

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,389

+ taxes & licensing

164,120KM
VIN KNAFU5A29D5741751

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,120 KM

Looking for a practical and stylish ride? Check out this pre-owned 2013 Kia Forte5 EX HATCH COLD AC, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This sleek grey hatchback offers a sporty design and a comfortable interior, perfect for navigating city streets or hitting the open road. With seating for five and plenty of cargo space, this Forte5 is ready for your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything in between. This vehicle has 164,120km on the odometer.

Step inside and experience a black interior designed for comfort and convenience. The automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for a smooth and easy driving experience. This Kia Forte5 EX is equipped with a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine, making it a smart choice for those looking to save on fuel costs.

Here are five reasons to love this 2013 Kia Forte5 EX:

  • Hatchback Versatility: Enjoy the convenience of a hatchback design, offering ample cargo space and easy access.
  • Chic Grey Exterior: Turn heads with its stylish grey exterior, a timeless colour that complements any lifestyle.
  • Cold AC: Beat the summer heat with its powerful air conditioning system, ensuring a comfortable ride every time.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.
  • Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump with the economical 4-cylinder engine.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

$6,389

+ taxes & licensing>

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2013 Kia Forte5