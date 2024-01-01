Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.<br /><br />Financing available O.A.C<br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br /><br /> Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre><p> </p>

2013 Kia Optima

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Kia Optima

4dr Sdn Auto LX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Kia Optima

4dr Sdn Auto LX

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1719813919
  2. 1719813925
  3. 1719813930
  4. 1719813936
  5. 1719813941
  6. 1719813946
  7. 1719813951
  8. 1719813956
  9. 1719813961
  10. 1719813966
  11. 1719813971
  12. 1719813976
  13. 1719813981
  14. 1719813986
  15. 1719813991
  16. 1719813996
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAGM4A76D5356352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT-LEATHER-ROOF-AUTO for sale in Oshawa, ON
2011 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT-LEATHER-ROOF-AUTO 212,927 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Kia Optima 4dr Sdn Auto LX for sale in Oshawa, ON
2013 Kia Optima 4dr Sdn Auto LX 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SE for sale in Oshawa, ON
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SE 139,074 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2013 Kia Optima