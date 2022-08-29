Menu
2013 Kia Rio

212,180 KM

Details Description Features

$8,898

+ tax & licensing
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

SX

Location

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

212,180KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9266509
  • VIN: KNADN4A32D6145138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 212,180 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.




Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.





R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player

