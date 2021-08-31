Menu
2013 Kia Sorento

120,701 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2013 Kia Sorento

2013 Kia Sorento

EX | AWD | Leather | Reverse Cam | Alloys | Tinted

2013 Kia Sorento

EX | AWD | Leather | Reverse Cam | Alloys | Tinted

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

120,701KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7803534
  • Stock #: 125
  • VIN: 5XYKUCA61DG389524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,701 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Titanium Silver Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, 4 Cylinder, A W D Drivetrain, Heated & Power Front Seats, Power Group, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescopic Steering, Alloy Wheels with Kumho All-Season Tires, Tinted Glass, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Fog Lights, Proximity Access, Push Button Start, Dual Climate Control, USB & Aux Input, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes:
"Beautiful car inside and out, the body is in pristine condition and the interior still smells like new! Local new car dealership trade-in, this 2013 Kia Sorento EX AWD is loaded with all the essential features and then some! Everything is working as it should, the car handles and drives extremely well, come down and check it out, you won't be wasting your time!" -Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

