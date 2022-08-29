Menu
2013 Kia Soul

161,627 KM

$10,989

+ tax & licensing
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

5dr Wgn Auto 2u

5dr Wgn Auto 2u

Location

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

161,627KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9148516
  • VIN: KNDJT2A64D7632376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,627 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

