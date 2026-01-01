$4,995+ taxes & licensing
2013 Kia Sportage
LX
2013 Kia Sportage
LX
Location
Olympia Auto Center
226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6
905-579-6777
Certified
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 194,000 KM
Vehicle Description
4 Cylinder Engine, 5 Speed Manual Transmission, White in Colour, Air, Tilt, PW, PL, Power Mirrors, Delay Wipers, CD Player and more. Runs and Drives Very Well. $4995+tax & licensing. CERTIFIED. Warranty Available. Phone: (905) 718-5032. OLYMPIA AUTO CENTRE. Visit our new location at 226 Bloor Street East, Oshawa. Just West of Ritson Road on North side of Street. Directly across from The Baker's Table Bakery. Over 25 years in business, since 1999. Open Monday thru Saturday from 11:00 A.M. - 9:00 P.M. by appointment, just call in advance to book a time. Thank you.
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905-579-6777