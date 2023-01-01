$18,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Lexus IS 250
AWD | Auto | Leather | Sunroof | Alloys | Tinted +
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
- Listing ID: 10093152
- Stock #: 323
- VIN: JTHCF5C29D5061070
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 123,392 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111
Vehicle Highlights:
Starfire Pearl Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, A W D Drivetrain, Power Sunroof, Power Group, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescopic Steering, Alloy Wheels, Tinted Glass, Fog Lights, Power & Heated Front Seats, Proximity Access, Push-Button Start, Paddle Shifters, Cruise Control, Cold Air Conditioning, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
You don't have to compromise. This 2013 Lexus IS250 AWD is the perfect balance between performance, luxury, and track-proven reliability! Local Ontario car with low original mileage. The body is in exceptional shape and the interior has been well looked after. Really nice car inside and out, this isn't one you want to miss! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2.
1-905-576-8111
