Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Lexus IS 250

123,392 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

Contact Seller
2013 Lexus IS 250

2013 Lexus IS 250

AWD | Auto | Leather | Sunroof | Alloys | Tinted +

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Lexus IS 250

AWD | Auto | Leather | Sunroof | Alloys | Tinted +

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

  1. 1687388861
  2. 1687388869
  3. 1687388887
  4. 1687388897
  5. 1687388896
  6. 1687388886
  7. 1687388895
  8. 1687388890
  9. 1687388888
  10. 1687388893
  11. 1687388894
  12. 1687388891
  13. 1687388894
  14. 1687388895
  15. 1687388893
  16. 1687388885
  17. 1687388893
  18. 1687388890
  19. 1687388888
  20. 1687388897
  21. 1687388891
  22. 1687388897
  23. 1687388926
  24. 1687388933
  25. 1687388934
  26. 1687388927
  27. 1687388936
  28. 1687388935
  29. 1687388935
  30. 1687388937
  31. 1687388932
  32. 1687388930
  33. 1687388928
  34. 1687388938
  35. 1687388927
  36. 1687388929
  37. 1687388938
  38. 1687388938
  39. 1687388930
  40. 1687388934
  41. 1687388937
  42. 1687388932
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

Sale

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
123,392KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10093152
  • Stock #: 323
  • VIN: JTHCF5C29D5061070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,392 KM

Vehicle Description

We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory! 

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Starfire Pearl Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, A W D Drivetrain, Power Sunroof, Power Group, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescopic Steering, Alloy Wheels, Tinted Glass, Fog Lights, Power & Heated Front Seats, Proximity Access, Push-Button Start, Paddle Shifters, Cruise Control, Cold Air Conditioning, and so much more!   

Manager's Notes: 
You don't have to compromise. This 2013 Lexus IS250 AWD is the perfect balance between performance, luxury, and track-proven reliability! Local Ontario car with low original mileage. The body is in exceptional shape and the interior has been well looked after. Really nice car inside and out, this isn't one you want to miss! - Mina Morris

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Automobiles

2014 Honda CR-V Tour...
 181,784 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Elantra...
 112,450 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic LX ...
 258,304 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic

Email True North Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

Call Dealer

905-576-XXXX

(click to show)

905-576-8111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory