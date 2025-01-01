Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a stylish and reliable SUV thats perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Check out this sleek 2013 Mazda CX-5 GS-SKY, now available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd.! This pearl white beauty boasts a comfortable black interior and is ready to impress with its sporty design and practical features. With a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this CX-5 offers a fantastic driving experience, whether youre commuting in the city or heading out on a weekend adventure. It has 157,675km on the odometer.</p><p>This CX-5 is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience.</p><p>Here are a few highlights:</p><ul><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitors:</strong> Stay safe on the road with the added peace of mind of blind spot monitoring.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Performance:</strong> Save money at the pump with its economical 4-cylinder engine.</li><li><strong>Sporty SUV Styling:</strong> Turn heads with its modern and dynamic design.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy smooth and effortless shifting.</li><li><strong>Mazda Reliability:</strong> Highly regarded as one of the best SUVs on the market</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C <br /><br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br />Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre>

2013 Mazda CX-5

157,675 KM

Details Description Features

$11,989

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Mazda CX-5

GS-SKY W/ BLIND SPOT MONITORS

Watch This Vehicle
12883436

2013 Mazda CX-5

GS-SKY W/ BLIND SPOT MONITORS

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1755714642
  2. 1755714643
  3. 1755714642
  4. 1755714643
  5. 1755714643
  6. 1755714643
  7. 1755714643
  8. 1755714643
  9. 1755714638
  10. 1755714642
  11. 1755714642
  12. 1755714643
  13. 1755714642
  14. 1755714643
  15. 1755714642
  16. 1755714643
  17. 1755714643
  18. 1755714642
  19. 1755714643
  20. 1755714642
  21. 1755714640
  22. 1755714643
  23. 1755714641
  24. 1755714642
  25. 1755714640
  26. 1755714640
  27. 1755714642
  28. 1755714642
  29. 1755714643
  30. 1755714640
  31. 1755714643
  32. 1755714641
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
157,675KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3KE2CE2D0146250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,675 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and reliable SUV that's perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Check out this sleek 2013 Mazda CX-5 GS-SKY, now available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd.! This pearl white beauty boasts a comfortable black interior and is ready to impress with its sporty design and practical features. With a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this CX-5 offers a fantastic driving experience, whether you're commuting in the city or heading out on a weekend adventure. It has 157,675km on the odometer.

This CX-5 is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience.

Here are a few highlights:

  • Blind Spot Monitors: Stay safe on the road with the added peace of mind of blind spot monitoring.
  • Fuel-Efficient Performance: Save money at the pump with its economical 4-cylinder engine.
  • Sporty SUV Styling: Turn heads with its modern and dynamic design.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy smooth and effortless shifting.
  • Mazda Reliability: Highly regarded as one of the best SUV's on the market

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Electronic steering assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Front seat belt pretensioners
Tire pressure monitor system (TPMS)
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitoring System
Blind Spot Monitor
Anti-lock brakes w/electronic brake-force distribution
Front side body airbags
Front airbags w/passenger sensor
Rearview parking camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
PWR MOONROOF
Fog Lamps
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
17" Alloy Wheels
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
P225/65R17 all-season tires
Body-coloured lift gate garnish
Body-coloured rear roof spoiler
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors w/side turn lamps
Rear intermittent wiper & washer
Front rain sensing wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Front seatback pockets
Keyless Start
Overhead console w/sunglass holder
Anti-theft alarm
Front door pockets w/bottle holders
Front storage console w/cup holder
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, exterior air thermometer, washer level indicator
Rear seat centre armrest w/cup holders
Dual illuminated covered vanity mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cloth side door trim
Manual climate control w/air conditioning -inc: pollen filter
AM/FM radio w/CD/MP3 player -inc: USB port, aux input jack, (6) speakers, HD radio, colour display screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Used 2013 Mazda CX-5 GS-SKY W/ BLIND SPOT MONITORS for sale in Oshawa, ON
2013 Mazda CX-5 GS-SKY W/ BLIND SPOT MONITORS 157,675 KM $11,989 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT NAV 5.0L V8 for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 Ford F-150 XLT NAV 5.0L V8 210,970 KM $18,989 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Fusion ICE COLD AC SUPER CLEAN for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 Ford Fusion ICE COLD AC SUPER CLEAN 162,490 KM $8,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,989

+ taxes & licensing>

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2013 Mazda CX-5