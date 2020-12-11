2013 Mazda MAZDA3

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Side Curtain Airbags Stability Control ABS Rear Head Air Bag Front side-impact airbags Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Sunroof Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights VANITY MIRRORS Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear defogger Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer 4 Cylinder Engine Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Leather-wrapped shift knob Windows Rear Window Defroster Additional Features Alarm System/Anti-Theft System Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel

