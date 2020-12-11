Menu
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

126,243 KM

$9,298

+ tax & licensing
$9,298

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto Sales

905-721-1200

Contact Seller
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Location

Boss Auto Sales

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

$9,298

+ taxes & licensing

126,243KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6359753
  • Stock #: D1732007
  • VIN: JM1BL1L73D1732007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 126,243 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY CLEAN, VERY FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 2.0L SKY-ACTIVE ENGINE, WHITE SPORT HATCHBACK, HEATED SEATS, MOONROOF, BLUE TOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Curtain Airbags
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front side-impact airbags
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
VANITY MIRRORS
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear defogger
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Rear Window Defroster
Alarm System/Anti-Theft System
Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel

Boss Auto Sales

Boss Auto Sales

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

