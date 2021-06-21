Menu
2013 Mazda MAZDA5

110,654 KM

$8,998

+ tax & licensing
$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto Sales

905-721-1200

2013 Mazda MAZDA5

2013 Mazda MAZDA5

GS

2013 Mazda MAZDA5

GS

Location

Boss Auto Sales

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

110,654KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7385321
  Stock #: D0157400
  VIN: JM1CW2CL5D0157400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Light Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 110,654 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY SHARP UNIQUE SKY BLUE MAZDA5 WITH SLIDING DOORS, SPACIOUS 6 PASSENGER W/ FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 2.5L ENGINE, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS, A/C, SAFETY AND WARRANTY!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at  bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Warranty Included

Boss Auto Sales

Boss Auto Sales

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

