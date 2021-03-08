2013 Nissan Altima

+ taxes & licensing
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase! Please note: Our website is in the final stages of being built, in the meantime, if you have any questions, comments, or concerns, please don't hesitate to reach out via e-mail or telephone. We're open 7 days a week to accommodate you!
Vehicle Highlights:
Metallic Slate Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Factory Installed Navigation System and Back-Up Camera, Power Sunroof, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Power Seats, Telescopic Steering, Chrome Exterior Trim, WeatherTech Mats Included, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls and So Much More! *This vehicle qualifies for financing!*
Manager's Notes:
"Nice car, looks and drives perfectly well and has all the right toys. I'm personally not a huge fan of leather seats as they can be too hot in the summer and too cold in the winter, so if you feel the same, then you know you're not losing anything. Local new car trade-in, don't miss it. This car is beautiful and it shows!" - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
