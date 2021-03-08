Menu
2013 Nissan Altima

151,811 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2013 Nissan Altima

2013 Nissan Altima

SV | Navi | Camera | Sunroof | Alloys | Fog Lights

2013 Nissan Altima

SV | Navi | Camera | Sunroof | Alloys | Fog Lights

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

151,811KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6686411
  Stock #: 013
  VIN: 1N4AL3AP4DC113484

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Dark Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 151,811 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase! Please note: Our website is in the final stages of being built, in the meantime, if you have any questions, comments, or concerns, please don't hesitate to reach out via e-mail or telephone. We're open 7 days a week to accommodate you! 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Metallic Slate Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Factory Installed Navigation System and Back-Up Camera, Power Sunroof, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Power Seats, Telescopic Steering, Chrome Exterior Trim, WeatherTech Mats Included, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls and So Much More!  *This vehicle qualifies for financing!*

Manager's Notes: 
"Nice car, looks and drives perfectly well and has all the right toys. I'm personally not a huge fan of leather seats as they can be too hot in the summer and too cold in the winter, so if you feel the same, then you know you're not losing anything. Local new car trade-in, don't miss it. This car is beautiful and it shows!" - Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

