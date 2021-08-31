Menu
2013 Nissan Altima

104,407 KM

$9,698

+ tax & licensing
Boss Auto

905-721-1200

2.5 S

Location

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

104,407KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7906008
  • Stock #: 413961
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP5DN413961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,407 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER CLEAN WITH LOW MILEAGE, FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 2.5L ENGINE, EQUIPPED W/ KEYLESS/PROXIMITY ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, CD/AM/FM RADIO, WARRANTY AND MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Bluetooth
Warranty Included

