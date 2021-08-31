2013 Nissan Altima

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,698 + taxes & licensing 1 0 4 , 4 0 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7906008

7906008 Stock #: 413961

413961 VIN: 1N4AL3AP5DN413961

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 104,407 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Warranty Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.