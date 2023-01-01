$8,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Nissan Rogue
SE | Sunroof | Bluetooth | Alloys | Tinted & More!
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
$8,995
- Listing ID: 10367250
- Stock #: 358
- VIN: JN8AS5MT6DW030496
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 213,652 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
Vehicle Highlights:
Black Pearl Metallic Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Sunroof, Power Group, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Alloy Wheels with Bridgestone All-Season Tires, Tinted Glass, Fog Lights, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Aux Input, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
A great value for your hard-earned money, this 2013 Nissan Rogue Special Edition is in great condition! The body has some imperfections but nothing critical, and the interior has been mostly well-kept. The car runs and drives as it should, local Ontario car and at this price, don't wait! Call now and book your appointment!
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
Vehicle Features
