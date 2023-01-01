Menu
2013 Nissan Rogue

213,652 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2013 Nissan Rogue

2013 Nissan Rogue

SE | Sunroof | Bluetooth | Alloys | Tinted & More!

2013 Nissan Rogue

SE | Sunroof | Bluetooth | Alloys | Tinted & More!

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

213,652KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10367250
  • Stock #: 358
  • VIN: JN8AS5MT6DW030496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 358
  • Mileage 213,652 KM

Vehicle Description

We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory! 

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Black Pearl Metallic Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Sunroof, Power Group, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Alloy Wheels with Bridgestone All-Season Tires, Tinted Glass, Fog Lights, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Aux Input, and so much more!   

Manager's Notes: 
A great value for your hard-earned money, this 2013 Nissan Rogue Special Edition is in great condition! The body has some imperfections but nothing critical, and the interior has been mostly well-kept. The car runs and drives as it should, local Ontario car and at this price, don't wait! Call now and book your appointment! 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

