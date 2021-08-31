2013 Nissan Sentra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,698 + taxes & licensing 1 4 0 , 2 5 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7869843

7869843 Stock #: 630039

630039 VIN: 3N1AB7APXDL630039

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 630039

Mileage 140,256 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Warranty Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.