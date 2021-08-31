Menu
2013 Nissan Sentra

140,256 KM

SR

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

140,256KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7869843
  • Stock #: 630039
  • VIN: 3N1AB7APXDL630039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 630039
  • Mileage 140,256 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY SHARP LOOKING SEDAN W/ FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 2.0L ENGINE, BLUETOOTH, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS/MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING, KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START, CRUISE CONTROL, WARRANTY!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit www.bossauto.ca for more details. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

