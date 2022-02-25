Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Nissan Sentra

228,815 KM

Details Description Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

416-356-3904

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Sentra

2013 Nissan Sentra

S

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Sentra

S

Location

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

416-356-3904

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

228,815KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8280783
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP3DL617665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 228,815 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 NISSAN SENTRA SR 

$6495.00 + TAXES and Licensing

228815 km

 

LOADED!

NEW BRAKES

BLUETOOTH

KEYLESS ENTRY

ALLOY WHEELS

POWER LOCKS

A/C & MUCH MORE!!!

 

$6495.00 +TAX & LICENSING

 

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $695 Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

 

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE !

 

CALL US TODAY!

 

FANAA AUTO GROUP 

www.fanaaauto.com

Fanaa.Autogroup@gmail.com

416 356-3904

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

2008 Dodge Ram 1500 ST
 257,248 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2006 Lexus IS 250 IS...
 246,384 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2006 Nissan Armada LE
 177,575 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Email Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-3904

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory