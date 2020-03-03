2013 RAM 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Child Seat Anchors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Trip Computer

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Sliding Rear Window Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Seating Cloth Seats

Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Locks

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.