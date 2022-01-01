Menu
2013 RAM 1500

247,500 KM

Details

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Mint Auto Sales

905-240-6468

2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

SLT

2013 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

905-240-6468

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

247,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8109613
  • Stock #: 634
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT1DS603465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 247,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Bring us your trade!

Clean Carfax!!!

All of our vehicles are certified!!!

We have an on-site garage open from Monday to Friday to assist with all types of services that your vehicle may require.

On-site approval for leasing as low as 4.5%

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit... You’re Approved!!!

Call us at 905-240-MINT(6468)

Vehicle Features

HEMI
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire

Mint Auto Sales

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

