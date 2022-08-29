$10,995+ tax & licensing
2013 RAM 1500
4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" BIG HORN
Location
Fanaa Auto Group Inc.
205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,995
- Listing ID: 9024331
- VIN: 1C6RR7GT1DS605152
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 299,670 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs and Drives Great!
Black with grey interior.
LOADED! TONNEAU COVER, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE START, KEYLESS ENTRY ALLOY WHEELS, POWER LOCKS
FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE !
CALL US TODAY!
Contact us before heading down as sometimes vehicles may be located at an offsite storage
Vehicle Features
