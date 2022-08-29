Menu
2013 RAM 1500

299,670 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

416-356-3904

2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" BIG HORN

2013 RAM 1500

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" BIG HORN

Location

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

416-356-3904

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

299,670KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9024331
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT1DS605152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 299,670 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 DODGE RAM 1500 

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Big Horn

$10995.00  Certified!

299670 km

Runs and Drives Great!

Black with grey interior.

LOADED!  TONNEAU COVER, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE START,   KEYLESS ENTRY  ALLOY WHEELS, POWER LOCKS

$10995.00 +TAX and Licensing

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE !

CALL US TODAY!

Contact us before heading down as sometimes vehicles may be located at an offsite storage 

FANAA AUTO GROUP 

www.fanaaauto.com

Fanaa.Autogroup@gmail.com

416 356-3904

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

