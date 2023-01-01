Menu
2013 RAM 1500

208,929 KM

Details Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

SLT

2013 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

208,929KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9617857
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT2DS516514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 208,929 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

