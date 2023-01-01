Menu
2013 Subaru Forester

136,000 KM

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Mint Auto Sales

905-240-6468

2013 Subaru Forester

2013 Subaru Forester

4dr Auto 2.5X Limited

2013 Subaru Forester

4dr Auto 2.5X Limited

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

905-240-6468

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

136,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Stock #: 716
  • VIN: JF2SHCECXDH403496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Description

When it comes to SUVs, the 2013 Subaru Forester is a standout. With standard all-wheel drive, the Forester is ready to tackle any terrain you throw at it. But that's not all this SUV has to offer. The Forester boasts a roomy cabin with ample cargo space, making it the perfect vehicle for families or anyone who needs to transport large items. And with a comfortable ride, you'll enjoy every mile you spend behind the wheel. Whether you're commuting to work or embarking on a road trip, the 2013 Subaru Forester has you covered.

 

All of our vehicles are certified!!!

We have an on-site garage open from Monday to Friday to assist with all types of services that your vehicle may require.

On-site approval for leasing as low as 4.5%

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit... You’re Approved!!!

Call us at 905-240-MINT(6468)

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

