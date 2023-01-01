Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Toyota Venza

133,337 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota Venza

2013 Toyota Venza

AWD | Leather | Pano Roof | Reverse Cam | Alloys

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota Venza

AWD | Leather | Pano Roof | Reverse Cam | Alloys

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

  1. 1673380597
  2. 1673380611
  3. 1673380639
  4. 1673380636
  5. 1673380628
  6. 1673380631
  7. 1673380634
  8. 1673380635
  9. 1673380636
  10. 1673380639
  11. 1673380632
  12. 1673380628
  13. 1673380640
  14. 1673380631
  15. 1673380638
  16. 1673380633
  17. 1673380634
  18. 1673380638
  19. 1673380630
  20. 1673380640
  21. 1673380630
  22. 1673380637
  23. 1673380674
  24. 1673380669
  25. 1673380673
  26. 1673380663
  27. 1673380676
  28. 1673380671
  29. 1673380668
  30. 1673380666
  31. 1673380677
  32. 1673380675
  33. 1673380668
  34. 1673380675
  35. 1673380674
  36. 1673380667
  37. 1673380676
  38. 1673380670
  39. 1673380672
  40. 1673380664
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

133,337KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9467736
  • Stock #: 274
  • VIN: 4T3BK3BB2DU075299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,337 KM

Vehicle Description

We accept all trades! Financing available! Rates as low as 5.9% [OAC]. All credits approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory! 

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Blizzard Pearl White Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, A W D Drivetrain, Power Group, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Factory Reverse Camera, Power Liftgate, Alloy Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Fog Lights, Bug Deflector, Telescopic Steering, Cruise Control, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Power Driver's Seat with Lumbar Support, Heated Front Seats, and so much more!  

Manager's Notes: 
No introductions are needed, this 2013 Toyota Venza is ready to go wherever you are. Fully loaded with all the essential features and then some, this isn't one you want to miss. Local Ontario car, there are no stories here, come down and check it out, you won't be wasting your time! - Mina Morris

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Automobiles

2011 Ford Edge SEL |...
 150,504 KM
$10,495 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Prius Up...
 72,385 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Sienna L...
 86,753 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Email True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

Call Dealer

905-576-XXXX

(click to show)

905-576-8111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory