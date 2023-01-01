$16,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Toyota Venza
AWD | Leather | Pano Roof | Reverse Cam | Alloys
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
- Listing ID: 9467736
- Stock #: 274
- VIN: 4T3BK3BB2DU075299
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 133,337 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Rates as low as 5.9% [OAC]. All credits approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
Vehicle Highlights:
Blizzard Pearl White Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, A W D Drivetrain, Power Group, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Factory Reverse Camera, Power Liftgate, Alloy Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Fog Lights, Bug Deflector, Telescopic Steering, Cruise Control, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Power Driver's Seat with Lumbar Support, Heated Front Seats, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
No introductions are needed, this 2013 Toyota Venza is ready to go wherever you are. Fully loaded with all the essential features and then some, this isn't one you want to miss. Local Ontario car, there are no stories here, come down and check it out, you won't be wasting your time! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
Vehicle Features
