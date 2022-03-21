Menu
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

134,000 KM

Details Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
A&P Auto Centre

905-571-1277

4DR 2.5L MAN

4DR 2.5L MAN

Location

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

134,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8676983
  • VIN: 3vwbx7aj0dm373835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

