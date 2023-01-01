$22,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Acura MDX
SH-AWD | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | BSM | Tinted
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111
Vehicle Highlights:
White Diamond Pearl Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, A W D Drivetrain, Power Sunroof, Factory Navigation System & Reverse Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Alloy Wheels with Near-New Michelin All-Season Tires, Power Group, Power Telescopic Steering, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, WeatherTech Mats, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Rear Spoiler, Proximity Access, Push Button Start, Factory Remote Starter, Steering Wheel Controls, Power & Heated Front Seats with Lumbar Support, Power Liftgate, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
Gorgeous car inside and out. Honda/Acura dealer service since new. The body is in pristine condition and the interior is just as clean! Fully loaded with all the bells and whistles, you'd be hard-pressed to find a cleaner car. Local new car dealership trade-in with a clean Carfax Canada report and extensive service records. This isn't one you want to miss. - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2.
1-905-576-8111
